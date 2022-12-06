Advertisement
Number on Kerry’s Live Register increases by over 8% in past month

Dec 6, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
The number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by 8% in the past month.

Over 7,900 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

The figures were compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

In November, 7,943 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 2,081 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,862 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month this year; in October 7,321 people signed on.

All seven of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Listowel is up 56 to 1,216 and Kenmare is up 181 to 383.

Cahersiveen rose 420 to 675 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 522 after an increase of 123 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is up 493 in the past year to 3,073 for November, while Killarney’s figures rose 684 to 1,577 and in Dingle it increased by 124 to 497.

 

 

