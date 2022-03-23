Number on Kerry’s Live Register down almost 9% in past year

The number on Kerry’s Live Register has fallen almost 9% in the past year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, there are now just over 6,000 people signing on.

In February, 6,049 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 570 from February last year, and down 167 from January.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 24 to 1,173 in February, while Kenmare is up 53 to 245.

Cahersiveen’s Live Register rose 24 to 246, and Dingle's figure stands at 408 after an increase of 13 in the past year.

Tralee was down 416 in the past year to 2,582 people signing on in February; Killarney’s figures dropped 256 to 966, and in Killorglin, the Live Register fell 12 to 429.