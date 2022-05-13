Advertisement
Number on Kerry’s Live Register down 4% in past month

May 13, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Number on Kerry's Live Register down 4% in past month
The number on Kerry’s Live Register has fallen 4% in the past month.

According to the Central Statistics Office, there are now over 6,000 people signing on.

In April, 6,067 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 73 people from April last year, but down 268 in the past month.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 113 to 1,110, while Kenmare is up 46 to 230.

Cahersiveen’s Live Register rose 48 to 262, and Killorglin’s is up 21 to 428.

In Tralee, the Live Register was down 98 in the past year to 2,683 people signing on in April.

Killarney’s figures dropped 132 to 943, and Dingle's figure stands at 298 after a drop of 71 in the past year.

