Number on Kerry’s Live Register decreased by over 5% in past month

Apr 17, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Number on Kerry's Live Register decreased by over 5% in past month
The number on Kerry’s Live Register decreased by over 5% in the past month.

Over 8,100 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

The figures were compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

In March, 8,197 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 461 when compared to the previous month; in February 8,658 people signed on.

It’s an increase when compared the month last year; in March 2022, 6,335 people signed on.

Six of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen rose 527 to 813, while Killorglin’s figure stands at 505 after an increase of 51 in the past year and Kenmare is up 239 to 498.

Tralee’s Live Register is up 444 in the past year to 3,169 for March, while Killarney’s figures rose 577 to 1,590 and in Dingle it increased by 142 to 485.

Listowel social welfare office reported a drop of 91 to 1,137.

