North Kerry manslaughter accused to seek High Court bail

A man accused of the manslaughter of a North Kerry man is to apply for bail in the High Court.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick, is charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in May in Knockanure.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his mid 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in the North Kerry village; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At Tralee District Court recently, Sergeant Stephen O'Brien said DPP directions are not available; and sought to remand Mr Brady in custody to September 4th.

His solicitor Pat Mann said there is no objection, as there is a High Court bail application pending which will likely be heard before that date.

Judge Philip O'Leary remanded Mr Brady in continuing custody in Cork Prison for a further two weeks.