News

North Kerry bridge closes due to flooding

Nov 23, 2024 19:24 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Gardaí are warning the piblic that a bridge between Finuge and Ballyduff has been closed due to flooding.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution in general and avoid travelling if possible.

