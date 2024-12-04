Advertisement
Nominations sought for the Kerry Heroes 2024

Dec 4, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Nominations sought for the Kerry Heroes 2024
Radio Kerry and Fexco have launched the search for the Kerry Heroes of 2024.

These can be individuals or groups who have shown outstanding community spirit, courage, vision, and leadership, and make people proud to be from Kerry.

Nominations of no more than 500 words can be emailed to [email protected]; if possible, include an image of the person you're nominating.

Entries can also be posted to Kerry Heroes, Kerry Today, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee.

The closing date for submissions is midday on December 16th.

The eight winners will be announced on Kerry Today on December 23rd, and will receive specially commissioned pieces, sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.

