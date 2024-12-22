Advertisement
News

No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million

Dec 22, 2024 11:02 By radiokerrynews
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million
Share this article

There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million.

However, an online Lotto player in Dublin become a millionaire following last night’s special Lotto Plus draw.

The winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn was entered into a once-off random draw, where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million.

Advertisement

While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won an extra €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 3012

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 200 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry without power this afternoon
Advertisement
Kerry County Council lambasted over lack of speed ramp provision in Cordal
North Kerry road reopens to traffic after fallen tree cleared
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 200 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry without power this afternoon
Kerry County Council lambasted over lack of speed ramp provision in Cordal
Killarney Celtic awards night photos
North Kerry road reopens to traffic after fallen tree cleared
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus