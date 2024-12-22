There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million.

However, an online Lotto player in Dublin become a millionaire following last night’s special Lotto Plus draw.

The winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn was entered into a once-off random draw, where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million.

While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won an extra €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 3012