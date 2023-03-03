New report finds one in five commercial properties in Listowel vacant

One in every five commercial properties in Listowel is vacant.

That’s according to the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Vacancy Rates Report.

The report covers the fourth quarter of last year, with Kerry experiencing the highest increase in vacancy rates of any county.

The GeoDirectory reports work off address points of individual units, using data from An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland.

The latest commercial vacancy rates report shows Kerry has a commercial vacancy rate of 12.2%.

This is up by 0.9%, the joint highest increase of any county.

Within Kerry, Listowel has the highest rate of commercial vacancy at 21.4%, with Tralee on 18% commercial vacancy and Killarney at 12.5%.

Ireland’s commercial vacancy rate is now at 14%, which is the highest level recorded since these reports began ten years ago.

The report says the continuous increase in vacancy rates each year is alarming.

GeoDirectory also noted that given the significant pressures currently faced by businesses, these rates do not show any signs of dropping.

The report found Kerry had the highest concentration of accommodation and food services units at almost 25%, and overall the services sector occupied over half of all units in Kerry.

Over 58% of units in Killarney are occupied by the services sector alone, the second highest of any town surveyed in Ireland.