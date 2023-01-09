New chair of Killarney Racecourse appointed

A new chairman has been appointed at Killarney racecourse.

Property consultant, Billy O’Sullivan has been elected to the role, taking over from outgoing chair Gerard Coughlan.

Mr O’Sullivan has served on the board of the Killarney race company for 15 years, acting as vice chairman to Mr Coughlan for the last 6 years.

Speaking on the appointment, outgoing chairman, Gerard Coughlan said, Billy will be a wonderful asset to Killarney Race Company and he looks forward to continuing to work with him at board level.