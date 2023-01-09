Advertisement
News

New chair of Killarney Racecourse appointed

Jan 9, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrynews
New chair of Killarney Racecourse appointed New chair of Killarney Racecourse appointed
Share this article

A new chairman has been appointed at Killarney racecourse.

Property consultant, Billy O’Sullivan has been elected to the role, taking over from outgoing chair Gerard Coughlan.

Mr O’Sullivan has served on the board of the Killarney race company for 15 years, acting as vice chairman to Mr Coughlan for the last 6 years.

Advertisement

Speaking on the appointment, outgoing chairman, Gerard Coughlan said, Billy will be a wonderful asset to Killarney Race Company and he looks forward to continuing to work with him at board level.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus