New Chair appointed to the Board of Shannon Group

A new Chair designate has been appointed to the Board of Shannon Group.

The group comprises of Shannon Airport, Shannon Heritage, and Shannon Commercial Properties – the owner of the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

Conal Henry is expected to be formally appointed as Chair following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.

He’s an experienced business leader with 15 years at board level, and his career spans the aviation, telecoms, retail, and banking sectors

Founder of Aer Arann, Pádraig Ó’Céidigh stepped down from the role recently.