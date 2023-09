The N22 Killarney to Tralee road reopened this morning.

The road has been closed since Friday September 22nd due to upgrades to the railway in Farranfore.

The N22 was closed on the South side at the Farranfore railway crossing to just after the N23 turn to the North side of the level crossing, just after the access to the 4 Park Business Park.

This area has reopened.