More than 400 registered charities in Kerry

There are over 400 registered charities in Kerry.

That’s according to The Charities Regulator’s 2021 annual report.

At the end of 2021, Kerry had 427 charities on the Register of Charities in Ireland.

Nationally there are more than 11,500 charities registered.

There are more than 5,900 educational charities which is the highest amount nationally.

This is followed by community welfare which has over 2,000 registered charities.

The Charities Regulator received a total of 568 concerns, of which 543 of those are now closed.

Two statutory investigations were opened in 2021.

The report found that sixty-nine percent of charities who submitted an annual report declared themselves to be in full compliance with the Charities Governance Code.

Findings revealed that more than one in three charities across Ireland are not filling annual reports on time, which the regulator says is an important document to increase public trust.