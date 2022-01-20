Man in critical condition following North Kerry crash

A man is in a critical condition following a crash in North Kerry this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred at Dirrawest, Listowel at 3.40am when a van left the road and collided with a pole.

A man in his 20s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Advertisement

The two other occupants were, who are aged in their 20s and early 30s, were also taken to UHK with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.