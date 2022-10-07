Man appears in court charged with murder of his brother Thomas Dooley

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his brother, Thomas Dooley.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney appeared before Kenmare District Court this morning before Judge David Waters.

The defendant is charged with the murder of Tommy Dooley at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sergeant Mark O'Sullivan gave details of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court Patrick Dooley replied "I didn't harm my brother at all in any way, that's all I have to say" when charged.

His solicitor Padraig O'Connell asked that the accused get medical treatment for physical injuries while in custody, and stated he was a carer for his wife.

Patrick Dooley will appear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday (October 12th) via video link.

Bail can only be granted by the High Court for such charges.