Life Pharmacies across Kerry supporting fundraiser to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

Life Pharmacies across Kerry are among those taking part in a fundraiser for the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

As part of the Life100 campaign, Life Pharmacy will have teams participate in activities within their communities, from now until the end of August.

Abbeydorney Life Pharmacy and Brassil’s Life Pharmacy in Ballyheigue are among those in Kerry taking part.

They're calling on their customers and community members to show their support by making donations.

By donating to their local Life Pharmacy, they will directly contribute to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.