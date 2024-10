Kitty O'Shea's Seafood and Grill has been named in the top ten restaurants in Ireland for casual dining.

The Killarney restaurant was listed at number five in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, which celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

The awards are given to restaurants who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.