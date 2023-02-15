Killarney receptionist named Kerry Hotels Employee of the Year

A Killarney hotel receptionist has been named the Kerry Hotels Employee of the Year 2023.
Sonia Smith works in the Cahernane House Hotel.
She received her award at an Irish Hotels Federation function in Killarney on Monday.
