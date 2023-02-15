Advertisement
Killarney receptionist named Kerry Hotels Employee of the Year

Feb 15, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Killarney receptionist named Kerry Hotels Employee of the Year
Sonia Smith who works as a receptionist in The Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney, who was chosen as the Kerry Hotels, Employee of The Year at an Irish Hotels Federation special function in Killarney on Monday pictured receiving her award from Emer Corridan, vice chairperson, Kerry Branch, IHF. Photo: Don MacMonagle pr photo
A Killarney hotel receptionist has been named the Kerry Hotels Employee of the Year 2023.

Sonia Smith works in the Cahernane House Hotel.

She received her award at an Irish Hotels Federation function in Killarney on Monday.

