Killarney man says he’s sleeping rough over safety concerns after alleged stabbing

The Killarney man at the centre of an alleged assault says he’s sleeping rough as he fears for his safety.

John O’Brien claims he was stabbed at St Michael’s Halting Site on December 29th; he grew up in Killarney and has lived at the halting site for over seven years.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Mr O’Brien claims Kerry County Council is stating it can’t give him any alternative accommodation and wants him to remain at the halting site, despite Gardaí telling him not to return there for his own safety.

The council told Radio Kerry News it can’t comment on individual cases.

John O’Brien has been sleeping in his car with his partner, 2-year-old daughter and 8-month-old son since the alleged assault.

He says he doesn’t see any safe way of ever returning to his home: