Killarney author shortlisted for national award

A Killarney author has been shortlisted for 2023 KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards.

Olivia Hope's work, has been selected as one of ten picture books, short story collections and young adult novels in the running.

Ms Hope’s book, Be Wild Little One, is described as an uplifting picture book which explores the beauty of nature. It features illustrations by Daniel Egnéus.

A prize of €16,000 will be awarded to this year's winners, who will be announced at a special ceremony at the International Literature Festival Dublin on Wednesday, 24th May.