Killarney author shortlisted for national award

Feb 11, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Ten titles, including picture books, short story collections and young adult novels, have been shortlisted for the 2023 KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards. The shortlist was announced today (08.02.23) by RTÉ broadcaster Rick O’Shea at the CrescentArts Centre, Belfast.Pictured to mark the launch of the shortlist are pupils Eilish,Maya, Isabel and Armani from St Mary's School, Dorset Street, Dublin. Further details on the ten shortlisted titles are available at www.childrensbooksireland.ie . MORE INFO Contact: Emily Clarke / Emma Walsh, Alice PR Email: [email protected]
A Killarney author has been shortlisted for 2023 KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards.

Olivia Hope's work, has been selected as one of ten picture books, short story collections and young adult novels in the running.

Ms Hope’s book, Be Wild Little One, is described as an uplifting picture book which explores the beauty of nature. It features illustrations by Daniel Egnéus.

A prize of €16,000 will be awarded to this year's winners, who will be announced at a special ceremony at the International Literature Festival Dublin on Wednesday, 24th May.

