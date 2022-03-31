Advertisement
News

Killareny's Meitheal event worth €3 million to local economy

Mar 31, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Killareny's Meitheal event worth €3 million to local economy Killareny's Meitheal event worth €3 million to local economy
Share this article

The Meitheal event underway in Killareny is worth €3 million to the local economy.
It's Fáilte Ireland’s flagship trade event, and sees tour operators from around the world meet potential clients from all over Ireland.
These meetings result in billions of euro worth of business for the economy.
Over 200 international buyers and tour operators travelled via Kerry Airport to Meitheal, which is taking place at the INEC Killarney.
They've organised some 10,000 meetings with around 500 Irish tourism businesses, including many from Kerry, in an effort to secure future bookings.
The direct economic benefit to Killarney from this event is €3 million.
Head of Commercial Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Mockler says it'll result in the signing of contracts worth millions of euro.
This, he says, will ultimately bring billions of euro worth of business to Ireland over the coming years.

Katie Tompkins of Juniper Tours outside Boston in the US says meeting the Irish operators in person is key to doing business.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus