Kerry’s Live Register increased by 35% in 12-month period

Jan 1, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Live Register increased by 35% in 12 months.

In November this year, over 7,900 (7,943) people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s up from 5,862 during November last year (2021).

Kerry’s Live Register was down on last year for the first five months of the year.

However, from June to November inclusive the number of people signing on in Kerry rose steadily.

During the month of June this year, 6,522 people signed on, which is an increase of 802 on the previous year.

In July, there were 6,875 people signing on which is a rise of 939 on 2021.

For the month of August, the figure stood at 7,111 which is an increase of 1,203 on 2021.

That dropped slightly in September when there were 6,751 people signing on; it was still up on the previous by 1,266.

In October, there were 7,321 people signing on Kerry’s Live Register, which was up from 5,515 for the same month the previous year.

There was a rise of 2,081 singing on this November compared to November 2021.

The figures for December will be published early next year.

