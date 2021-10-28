Kerry's Live Register falls 17% in a year

Kerry's Live Register has dropped by 17% in a year.

This is according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In September, 5,485 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 7% compared to the previous month (5,908) and almost 17% in a year (6,591).

All of Kerry's social welfare offices report monthly decreases.

Tralee has the largest drop of 172 to almost 2,700 (2,669).

Listowel falls 103 to 1,140 and Killarney is down 61 to nearly 760 (758).

There's a decrease of 33 in Killorglin to 360 and Kenmare drops 24 to 145.

Caherciveen falls 19 to nearly 170 (168) and Dingle's figure stands at 245 after a drop of 11 in a month.