Kerry's Live Register down 14% in past year

Nov 11, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's Live Register has dropped by 14% in the past year.

That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In October, 5,515 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 30 people from the previous month (5,485) but down almost 900 (898) or 14% in the past year (6,413).

Five of Kerry's social welfare offices reported monthly increases; however, Tralee was down 75 to 2,594 people in October, and Listowel dropped 12 to 1,128.

There's an increase of two in Killarney to 760 on the Live Register, Killorglin is up 18 to 378, and Kenmare is up 23 to 168.

Caherciveen rose 43 to 211 and Dingle's figure stands at 276 after an increase of 31 in the past month.

 

 

