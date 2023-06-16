Kerry Sinn Féin TD makes appeal for information on Jerry McCabe murder

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD is appealing to anyone with information on the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe by the IRA to come forward.

Pa Daly, who is Sinn Féin's spokesperson on justice, says the killing of the Ballylongford native in 1996 was totally unjustifiable.

On the recent 27th anniversary of the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris made a fresh appeal for information.

Ballylongford native, Jerry McCabe died on June 7th 1996, when he was shot along with his colleague Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan by the IRA, while escorting a post office cash delivery van in Adare, Co Limerick.

Four men served prison sentences after pleading guilty to his manslaughter, but two other IRA members remain at large and are believed to be living in Spain and South America.

When the four men were in jail, Sinn Féin sought, unsuccessfully, to have them released early under the Good Friday Agreement.

The then Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris met two of Jerry McCabe’s killers on their release from Castlerea prison in 2009.

On the recent anniversary of the killing, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris made an appeal to the public, particularly in Limerick, for any information in relation to two individuals who are living abroad, suspected of being involved in the murder.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the killing of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was totally unjustifiable.

He says nothing he can say will end the heartache felt by the McCabe family, adding he knew one of them personally.

He says, however, he would encourage anyone with relevant information to bring that forward.