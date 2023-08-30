Kerry playwright brings play set in 18th century North Kerry to Abbey Theatre

A Kerry playwright is bringing his new play, set in the north of the county in the 18th century, to the Abbey Theatre.

Drainage Scheme is a family drama written and directed by Kerry-born Dick Walsh, and is set in 18th century North Kerry.

The play explores the power dynamics in the Mahony family, when they have to negotiate a precarious financial situation arising from the shift in global trade, as they take on a contract to carry out drainage work.

Writer and director Dick Walsh, whose father runs an agricultural drainage business in North Kerry, did five years of research to develop the play and understand its historical origins.

The production, supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Kerry County Arts Office, and St John’s Theatre Listowel, plays on The Abbey Theatre’s Peacock Stage from 11-15th September.