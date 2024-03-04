Advertisement
Kerry people called on to share ideas

Mar 4, 2024 11:22 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people called on to share ideas
Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary, has committed a €500,000 investment to early-stage social entrepreneurship this year. The 30 successful applicants will receive training and support to further scope out the social or environmental problem that they are trying to solve, to fine-tune their solution, and to set out an action plan to make their vision a reality. They will also receive a €500 bursary and an opportunity to apply for a share of a €25,000 seed fund to pilot their idea once they graduate.
Kerry people are being called on to share their ideas to solve social problems.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland is applications for The Ideas Academy’s three-month programme.

This is open to anyone wanting to make a real difference in communities and is part of a €500,000 investment by Social Entrepreneurs Ireland.

30 successful applicants will receive training and support to further develop their idea and a €500 bursary.

There will also be opportunity to apply for a share of a €25,000 seed fund to pilot their idea once they graduate.

Applications are open until Tuesday, 12th March.

Full information at www.socialentrepreneurs.ie/theideasacademy

