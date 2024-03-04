Kerry people are being called on to share their ideas to solve social problems.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland is applications for The Ideas Academy’s three-month programme.

This is open to anyone wanting to make a real difference in communities and is part of a €500,000 investment by Social Entrepreneurs Ireland.

30 successful applicants will receive training and support to further develop their idea and a €500 bursary.

There will also be opportunity to apply for a share of a €25,000 seed fund to pilot their idea once they graduate.

Applications are open until Tuesday, 12th March.

Full information at www.socialentrepreneurs.ie/theideasacademy