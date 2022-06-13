Kerry Mountain Rescue bringing group to safety after being stranded on Carrauntoohil overnight

Up to six people are being rescued after becoming stranded on Carrauntoohil last night.

Kerry Mountain Rescue received a call at 11 o’clock last night to say the group was stranded at the top of Howling Ridge, one of the steepest routes to reach the summit of the mountain.

The search operation got underway at 6am; Kerry Mountain Rescue were airlifted to the scene by the rescue helicopter R115.

Gerry Christie from Kerry Mountain Rescue says they expect to bring the group down via the Devil’s Ladder:

Photo from Kerry Mountain Rescue of location of current rescue operation:

