A Kerry man has set a new record by scaling all 275 of Ireland’s mountains over 600 meters.

Sean Clifford, now lives in the South of France but is originally from Killarney.

He achieved the feat in just 21 days, 2 hours and 46 minutes; more than halving the previous record of 47 days.

In doing so he set a new record for the challenge known as the Vandeleur-Lynams.

Mr Clifford ran a total of 929 kilometers and ascended a total of 72,000 meters.