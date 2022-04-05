Kerry man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting two 11-year old girls

A Kerry man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting two 11-year old girls at a house in Limerick.

The man, who the court ordered could not be named, also admitted possessing sexual material involving children.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges, which are contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1988.

Advertisement

Represented by Padraig O’Connell solicitors, Kerry, the man, who cannot be named, spoke only to confirm he was “guilty” of all three charges.

He admitted two counts of sexually exploiting two girls at a house in Limerick on two dates in 2016, and that he was in possession of the court heard was “child pornography” at a house in Limerick on another date the same year.

The defendant was placed on a register for known sex offenders and is to undergo a psychological assessment prior to sentencing on April 28th.