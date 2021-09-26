Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer today

A Lotto player in Kerry is €250,000 richer today.

One lucky online player scooped the top prize in last night's Lotto Plus 2 draw, and became the biggest winner of the night.

The National Lottery is encouraging all online players in the county to log on and check their tickets carefully, and to check their emails for notification of their win.

There was no winner of last night's jackpot, meaning Wednesday's jackpot is estimated to roll to €19 million, which could become the highest jackpot ever seen in Irish Lotto history.

The winning numbers in last night's Lotto Plus 2 draw were 2, 7, 17, 24, 39, and 42, and the bonus was 29.