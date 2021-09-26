Advertisement
News

Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer today

Sep 26, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer today Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer today
Share this article

A Lotto player in Kerry is €250,000 richer today.

One lucky online player scooped the top prize in last night's Lotto Plus 2 draw, and became the biggest winner of the night.

The National Lottery is encouraging all online players in the county to log on and check their tickets carefully, and to check their emails for notification of their win.

Advertisement

There was no winner of last night's jackpot, meaning Wednesday's jackpot is estimated to roll to €19 million, which could become the highest jackpot ever seen in Irish Lotto history.

The winning numbers in last night's Lotto Plus 2 draw were 2, 7, 17, 24, 39, and 42, and the bonus was 29.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus