Advertisement
News

Kerry hotel owner says EV charging hub is part of €3 million investment

Mar 1, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry hotel owner says EV charging hub is part of €3 million investment
Electric vehicle Electric car EV charge point
Share this article

The owner of a Kerry hotel who turned it into the largest EV charging hub in Ireland says it's part of €3 million investment in the premises.

Fifty charging points for electric vehicles have been installed in the Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort, meaning it has more charging points than Dublin Airport.

Owner Bob Lyne says this is only a small part of an overall investment of €3 million, which will see the hotel become carbon neutral within the next 12-months.

Advertisement

He says electric car drivers have range anxiety, and as a result they aren’t travelling on weekends away.

Mr Lyne says providing these EV chargers will encourage more people to visit Kerry and they’ll stay here longer:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry man appointed as EY Cork office managing partner
Advertisement
Tralee company named ERM end-to-end Solution of the Year
Kerry Drama Festival gets underway this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

MEP says she’s happy to speak with OPW Minister following criticism on Nature Restoration Law
Driver doing twice the speed limit among those caught by gardaí in Kerry during National Slow Down Day
Knocknagoshel woman to run as Independent in 2024 local elections
Kerry under two weather warnings due to cold conditions
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus