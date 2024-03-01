The owner of a Kerry hotel who turned it into the largest EV charging hub in Ireland says it's part of €3 million investment in the premises.

Fifty charging points for electric vehicles have been installed in the Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort, meaning it has more charging points than Dublin Airport.

Owner Bob Lyne says this is only a small part of an overall investment of €3 million, which will see the hotel become carbon neutral within the next 12-months.

He says electric car drivers have range anxiety, and as a result they aren’t travelling on weekends away.

Mr Lyne says providing these EV chargers will encourage more people to visit Kerry and they’ll stay here longer: