Advertisement
News

Kerry farmers urged to get advice ahead of deadline for registered farm partnerships

Feb 6, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmers urged to get advice ahead of deadline for registered farm partnerships Kerry farmers urged to get advice ahead of deadline for registered farm partnerships
Share this article

Kerry farmers are being urged to get the right advice ahead of the deadline for registered farm partnerships.

The deadline to apply for a registered farm partnership is February 11th.

Ifac, Ireland's farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm, is advising Kerry farmers that getting the right advice is crucial.

Advertisement

Head of Farm Supports at Ifac, Philip O'Connor says changing farm structures is a big decision and all Department of Agriculture, Revenue and legal aspects should be reviewed fully before entering a farm partnership.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus