Kerry farmers urged to get advice ahead of deadline for registered farm partnerships

Kerry farmers are being urged to get the right advice ahead of the deadline for registered farm partnerships.

The deadline to apply for a registered farm partnership is February 11th.

Ifac, Ireland's farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm, is advising Kerry farmers that getting the right advice is crucial.

Head of Farm Supports at Ifac, Philip O'Connor says changing farm structures is a big decision and all Department of Agriculture, Revenue and legal aspects should be reviewed fully before entering a farm partnership.