Equine owners in Kerry are being asked to take part in the country's first annual census.

The Department of Agriculture is undertaking the census at the end of November and anyone who owns horses, ponies, donkeys, mules, asses and zebras will be required to submit a completed form.

Minister Charlie McConologue says this is part of his commitment to improve equine identification, traceability and welfare.

Equine census details will be submitted online here