A Kerry dance student has won an international award.

Killian Kenny, won the world championship in Montreal, at Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne in the 13-14 boys category.

Killian is a student from Rinceoirí na Ríochta, and has been dancing since he was a small child.

In Montreal, Killian beat out around 50 boys in his age category to take home first place.