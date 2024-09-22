Advertisement
Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race

Sep 22, 2024 13:48 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race
Sep 22, 2024 13:48
Kerry County Council is proposing to close a Killarney road to traffic to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race, on Saturday the 12th of October.

It involves the N71 Moll’s Gap from Muckross House Main Entrance on the N71 Killarney to Kenmare Road to the junction of R568 and N71 at Moll’s Gap.

The road is proposed to be closed from 6.00 a.m to 6.00 p.m on Saturday the 12th of October.

Objections regarding the proposal must be submitted by tomorrow September 23rd to [email protected] or in writing to the Administrative officer at the Roads and Transportation Department, in Tralee.

A traffic diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town and access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

