Kerry councillor warns online application for Enhanced Illness Benefit may be slow

A Kerry councillor is warning people in the county that the online application process for the Enhanced Illness Benefit may be slow.

The €350 weekly payment is for employees or the self-employed, who are unable to work due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, or who are self-isolating or restricting their movements.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says some people are having difficulties uploading their application online.

He says it’s very slow, but people need to be patient.

The Department of Social Protection says some people may have difficulty if they’re using particular web browsers; Internet Explorer is not compatible with the MyWelfare.ie website.

However, it says, in general, it's not experiencing any issue with its online application system for the Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The following browsers and operating systems ARE compatible - the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Safari; Windows 7, 8 and 10; and recent versions of Android and IOS.

The department says it’s currently receiving a large volume of applications and is making every effort to process them as quickly as possible.

It adds that any person in urgent financial need, as a result of not working because of COVID-19, should contact their local Intreo Centre to request a supplementary welfare allowance payment.