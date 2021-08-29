Kerry councillor says advantages of remote working should be examined before office return

A Kerry councillor says the pros and cons of remote working should be weighed up before abandoning it to return to offices.

Cllr Michael Cahill says there have been advantages for companies and workers from the move to remote working, such as less stress, more productivity, and reduced overheads.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District also says more life has returned to rural communities as a result, which has helped keep local shops and post offices viable and open.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is calling for the advantages of remote working to be examined closely before returning to the former normal, in order to plan a better way forward for employer and employee.