Kerry coach operator says Shannon Airport must reopen before next tourist season

A Kerry coach operator says Shannon Airport needs to reopen for next year’s season.

Denis Greene of Kingdom Coaches is welcoming the US lifting travel restrictions, although he notes US tourists have been back in Ireland a few weeks.

Mr Greene believes next year will be better, but feels air access into Ireland will be an issue; he says Shannon Airport needs to reopen soon.

Advertisement

He says the staffing problem in hospitality is very evident across the island of Ireland in recent weeks, with many businesses or attractions closed or operating at limited capacity.