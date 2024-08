The manager of Kerry Lamb and Wool Co-op says he has serious concerns about the future of the dry stock industry in Ireland.

Sean Moriarty, manager of the co-op since it first opened, was speaking this week at a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the Lispole based enterprise.

He believes the age profile of farmers in the sector is a huge concern.

Mr Moriarty says payments to farmers are focused on the environment rather than food production, which could risk food supply.