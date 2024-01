Campaigners in Kerry are calling on the government to do more with its response to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The Kerry Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign says regular vigils are happening across the county over the last few weeks.

Volunteer with the Kerry IPSC, Jack O'Donovan Trá, says more and more people are getting involved to show solidarity with Palestine.

He says the increase shows people are not happy with current government rhetoric and policy around the war in Gaza.