Kerry business shortlisted in .ie 2024 Digital Town Awards

A Kerry business has been shortlisted in the final of the .ie 2024 Digital Town Awards.

Valentia Island – The Revive Experience is a finalist in the Digital Tourism category.

It says it uses non-invasive alternative therapy technologies to relax body and mind.

Advertisement

The .ie Digital Town Awards are in their fourth year, and showcase local projects with a digital element.

41 finalists will compete across nine different categories with a total prize fund of €60,000.

The winners will be announced in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Friday, 24th May.