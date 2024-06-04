Advertisement
Kerry business owners encouraged to register for free course hosted by Law Society of Ireland

Jun 4, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business owners encouraged to register for free course hosted by Law Society of Ireland
The Law Society is inviting business owners from Kerry to participate in a free online course on new business standards and obligations.

The new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive by the EU requires companies to report on ESG standards.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

The course will run from the 11th of June to the 31st of July.

Some guest speakers will include Ossian Smyth, Green Party TD and Brian MacSharry from the European Environment Agency.

 

