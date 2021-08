Two Kerry businesses have been honoured as part of National Burger Day.

Hotel Killarney has been awarded the prize for Best Hotel Burger in Munster, while Lixnaw Chipper has won the title of Best Independent Takeaway in the province.

The announcement marks National Burger Day today, which is organised by Kepak, and sees participating outlets offer deals on their burgers.

Meals will also be donated to the Simon Community when photos with #nationalburgerday are shared online.