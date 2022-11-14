Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of attempted robbery in Tralee

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of attempting to rob a takeaway restaurant in Tralee.

46-year-old Michael McInerney of St Vincent's Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork City, and originally from Kilkishen, Co Clare, appeared before Tralee Circuit Court today.

He's accused of attempted robbery of Lighthouse Pizza on Castle Street, Tralee, and producing a knife in the same incident, in the early hours of June 30th this year.

Advertisement

Mr McInerney pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A jury of nine men and three women has been sworn in, and the trial will begin tomorrow morning.