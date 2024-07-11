Advertisement
Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved

Jul 11, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrynews
Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved
Radio Kerry understands an issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today has been resolved.

There were reports that tills at their stores in Kerry were unable to accept cash payments.

This led to difficulties for some customers.

