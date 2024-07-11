Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved

Radio Kerry understands an issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today has been resolved.
There were reports that tills at their stores in Kerry were unable to accept cash payments.
This led to difficulties for some customers.
