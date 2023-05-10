Advertisement
News

Increase in new cars registered in Kerry

May 10, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Increase in new cars registered in Kerry Increase in new cars registered in Kerry
Share this article

There has been an increase in the number of new cars registered in Kerry from January to April of this year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Over 1,300 (1376) new cars were registered in Kerry in the first four months of the year.

Advertisement

That’s a 7.75% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Nationally, the number of cars registrations has increased 16% compared with this time last year.

So far this year over 170 (174) new electrical vehicles have been registered in Kerry, nationally this number is over 11,000 (11,164).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus