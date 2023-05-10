Increase in new cars registered in Kerry

There has been an increase in the number of new cars registered in Kerry from January to April of this year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Over 1,300 (1376) new cars were registered in Kerry in the first four months of the year.

That’s a 7.75% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Nationally, the number of cars registrations has increased 16% compared with this time last year.

So far this year over 170 (174) new electrical vehicles have been registered in Kerry, nationally this number is over 11,000 (11,164).