Advertisement
News

Iceland Tralee launches rapid food delivery service via Uber Eats

Sep 24, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Iceland Tralee launches rapid food delivery service via Uber Eats Iceland Tralee launches rapid food delivery service via Uber Eats
Glenda Gilson and Adam Scanlon pictured to mark the announcement of Iceland Ireland as the first Irish grocery retailer to partner with Uber Eats. Over 2,000 food products, including fresh groceries, vegetables and Iceland’s popular frozen foods including exclusive ranges such as TGI Friday’s, Slimming World, Ed’s Easy Diner and more, will be available for delivery from the supermarket retailer via Uber Eats.  Picture: PIP No Repro fee for one use
Share this article

Iceland Ireland has launched a new rapid food delivery service via Uber Eats.

This new customer delivery service is available now in the Tralee store.

Over 2,000 food products, including fresh groceries, vegetables and Iceland's popular frozen foods will be available for delivery from the Tralee store via Uber Eats.

Advertisement

Customers can shop in the same way as they would when ordering from a restaurant via the Uber Eats app and once confirmed, the order is picked out in-store by Iceland colleagues before being delivered by an Uber Eats courier.

To celebrate the launch of service at Iceland, Tralee customers can get €10 off when spend €15 or more on their Iceland order with the special promo code 10ICELAND2.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus