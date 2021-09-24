Iceland Tralee launches rapid food delivery service via Uber Eats

Iceland Ireland has launched a new rapid food delivery service via Uber Eats.

This new customer delivery service is available now in the Tralee store.

Over 2,000 food products, including fresh groceries, vegetables and Iceland's popular frozen foods will be available for delivery from the Tralee store via Uber Eats.

Customers can shop in the same way as they would when ordering from a restaurant via the Uber Eats app and once confirmed, the order is picked out in-store by Iceland colleagues before being delivered by an Uber Eats courier.

To celebrate the launch of service at Iceland, Tralee customers can get €10 off when spend €15 or more on their Iceland order with the special promo code 10ICELAND2.