Games retailer Gamestop to close its Kerry stores

Console and games retailer Gamestop is closing its two stores in Kerry.

The retailer which has 35 stores nationally, announced in March that it was withdrawing some of the services it provided in its Irish outlets.

Closing down signs have been placed on the Gamestop stores on New Street Killarney and Russel Street in Tralee.

It’s expected they will close by the end of June.

Game stop has 239 employees in Ireland.

It’s not known how many or if all the outlets are being closed.

Last year, financial filings published for the companies Irish business said its future is in “significant doubt” due to ongoing losses at the company.

The firm reported pre-tax losses of €6 million and now has accumulated losses of €40 million.

The company has been contacted for comment.