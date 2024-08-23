The funeral of a young man who was killed in a road crash in Ballyheigue on Sunday is getting underway around now.

23-year-old Craig O’Herlihy, who was from Frankfield in Cork, died after the single-vehicle crash in the Keel area of Ballyheigue village on Sunday morning.

A promising rugby player, Mr O’Herlihy had made 35 AIL appearances for Dolphin Rugby Club since his senior debut at 18, while he also represented Munster at underage level.

Advertisement

Tributes say he had a larger-than-life personality, and Dolphins (Dolphin Rugby Club ) described him as someone who was always willing to help out and was very popular.

His requiem mass is taking place in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ballinlough.

He will be buried in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Blackrock in Cork.